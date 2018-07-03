Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A councillor in Ealing has slammed plans to relocate Ealing Central Library next month, which he claims will see book stock reduced by 71% and designated study spaces cut by more than half.

The relocation of Ealing Central Library will begin on August 31, with the council moving the facility to Ealing Broadway Shopping Centre ahead of its anticipated opening in Spring 2019.

Next month, the current library in The Broadway will close and a temporary pop-up library will open in its place for residents collecting book reservations and returning items.

According to Ealing Council , the new library will offer “greater access to digital and self-service facilities” as well as roughly 40,000 books and a “range of study areas”.

The new space is also being designed to be used for events, activities and adult learning classes. The old library's space will be filled by a new retailer , which has not yet been announced.

British Land, which owns the site, is funding the relocation, which Ealing Council says means that residents will benefit from a new town centre library at no cost to council taxpayers.

However, the move was slammed by opposition leader Greg Stafford, Conservative councillor for Hanger Hill, who said on Tuesday (July 3) that residents will not benefit from the relocation.

He said: “Under Labour's plans, the book stock in the new library will be reduced from 124,000 to 35,00 – a 71% reduction. Valuable designated study spaces will be reduced from 155 to 65 – a 58% reduction.

“The existing libraries cannot provide any more study spaces and why should our students have to be trekking across the borough looking for a space to study?

“It doesn't take a degree to see that the only person benefiting from this is the developer who is getting a larger commercial area to rent for profit, in exchange for providing a smaller space, not fit for retail purposes.

“Only Labour would consider a significantly smaller cramped space, with a fraction of the resources, a 'first-class' library. Anyone who wants to see an example of a first-class library should look in neighbouring Conservative-run Hillingdon .”

British Land will provide temporary study space in the shopping centre until March 2019, with further spaces across the borough’s libraries available to support students.

Users will still be able to order books online as well as ordering and collecting books from other libraries, the closest being in Acton, West Ealing and Northfields.

The Archives and Local Studies Store will close next month and relocate to the shopping centre. Customers can order items for viewing at the Local Studies Customer Desk in West Ealing Library.

Councillor Jasbir Anand, cabinet member for business and community services, said the relocation of Ealing Central Library is “great news for local residents”.

He said: “Local people will benefit from a brand-new, fully fitted modern library in Ealing town centre at no cost to council taxpayers.

“It also allows new retail opportunities as a result of the space vacated by the old site.

“We are committed to delivering first-class library facilities for residents of all ages. When complete, Ealing Central will offer a wealth of online resources, books and study space and as it will be relocated within the shopping centre, which has good access to local public transport.”

For further information about library services in the borough, click here .