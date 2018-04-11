Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Westbound District Line trains are likely to be worst affected by a 24-hour Tube strike on Friday (April 13).

ASLEF union members who work on the District Line at Acton Town are to stage a day-long walkout from 12.01am to 11.59pm on Friday.

According to train drivers' union ASLEF the planned industrial action is a reaction to London Underground's refusal to meet its leaders for talks.

Transport for London (TfL) said it expects delays to District Line trains throughout the day but expects to keep 60% of the service running despite the strike.

The District Line service between Gloucester Road and Tower Hill is likely to be least affected with trains running every five minutes.

Trains between Earls Court and Turnham Green are also expected to run every five minutes but there will be no services to Kensington (Olympia).

But District Line services to Ealing Broadway are likely to be badly hit with trains only running every two hours.

A TfL spokesman explained this is because the Central Line, which will be unaffected by the strike, also serves people travelling to and from Ealing Broadway.

ASLEF’s London Underground organiser, Finn Brennan, said: "We have repeatedly offered to meet to discuss this dispute but, instead of getting around the table, [London Underground] have sent a stream of letters threatening legal action to try to prevent our members from exercising their democratic right to strike.

"ASLEF members at Acton voted by 98% in favour of strike action. We expect another big ‘Yes’ vote in our ballot of members at Earl’s Court due this week.

"But, instead of recognising the concerns of our members, and reps, London Underground management are refusing to acknowledge that they have failed to follow their own procedures; threatened a disciplinary hearing to make a driver 'agree' to be redeployed; and now refuse to talk to this union.

"When management are intent on getting their way by threats and intimidation then we need to take a strong stand to protect our agreements and ensure fair treatment at work."

TfL says the dispute behind the strike relates to the reassignment of a District Line driver, who had experienced a number of safety incidents in their first few months of driving, to a station staff role.

The driver had three separate safety incidents in 11 weeks, leading to a mutual decision for them to return to their previous role on a station.

London Underground’s Director of Network Operations, Nigel Holness, said: “The safety of our customers and our staff is our top priority.

"In this case, a driver was offered an alternative role on our stations following a number of safety incidents in their first few months of driving.

"With so many incidents in a short space of time, despite several weeks of training and assistance, it was simply not safe for this employee to continue in a role as a driver.

“The situation is not as the union has described as no disciplinary action has been taken against the employee and our action is in line with the safety policies agreed with our trade unions.

"I apologise to customers for the disruption this completely unnecessary strike will cause and call on the unions to continue working with us to ensure the safety of our customers and staff.”

