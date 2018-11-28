Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shoppers will soon see five new stores open at Ealing Broadway shopping centre.

Owners British Land have confirmed that Decathlon, the world's largest sporting goods retailer, WH Smith, Sports Direct, Explore Learning and Neon Sheep have all signed for space in the centre.

The permanent lease for Neon Sheep, which specialises in gifts, accessories, stationary and homeware, comes following the success of its temporary unit.

The shopping centre currently has an estimated annual footfall of 15 million and expects to see a further boost after the opening of the new Crossrail station in December 2019.

How much space has each brand signed for? Decathlon has signed for the largest plot at 20,000 sq ft

The UK’s leading news, books and convenience retailer, WH Smith, has taken 6,400 sq ft

Sports Direct, the UK’s largest sporting goods retailer by revenue has signed for 17,000 sq ft

Explore Learning, the learning centres provider, has taken 1,700 sq ft

Neon Sheep has taken a 2,000 sq ft lease for permanent space

The decision of WH Smith to sign for space within the centre may be puzzling to some, given the close proximity of an existing store just across the road.

Sports Direct also already has a store nearby just opposite the Town Hall and Ealing Council.

British Land head of national leasing Ben Grose, said: “Retailers continue to open new stores at well-located and well-managed locations.

"Ealing Broadway already benefits from fantastic transport infrastructure which is set to be further improved with the arrival of the Elizabeth line in 2019.

“More widely, Ealing is undergoing a transformation with £1bn of new residential and commercial investment that will continue to enhance its appeal.”

Ealing Broadway centre also includes 130,000 sq ft of office space at International House, some of which has been allocated to Storey, British Land’s flexible workspace brand.