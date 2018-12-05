Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The bin man who died in Northolt reportedly "pushed a colleague out of the way" before being hit by a bin lorry.

The Amey employee, who has been named locally as Paul Abbott, was part of the crew collecting rubbish in the area when he was was struck by the lorry in a "serious incident" in Priors Field on Tuesday morning (December 4).

Despite best efforts from paramedics, Mr Abbott, who was in his 50s, was pronounced dead at just before 7.30am.

It is now being reported that the father of six "died a hero pushing his colleague out of the way" of the bin lorry.

"Truly heartbroken," said one man on social media.

Another said: "Very sad. Tomorrow is not a given. Keep safe and love one another."

Metropolitan Police confirmed on Tuesday Mr Abbott's next of kin have been informed of his death, although formal identification is yet to take place. A post-mortem examination is also to be carried out in due course.

It has been reported that he was a Queen's Park Rangers fan from Greenford.

One friend who previously worked with Mr Abbott said he was a "decent man" who "worked all his life, loved his family and his football."

"The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries," a spokesman for the force added.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Amey, the company contracted by Ealing Council to carry out environmental and waste services, says it is working with Scotland Yard to establish how the man came to die.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm that one of our employees has died," said James Haluch, managing director of Amey Highways.

"We are unable to provide further details about this incident at present."

“However, our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with their family, friends and colleagues affected. We are working with the police to establish how this tragic event has taken place."

Following the incident, other collection crews working in Ealing on Tuesday were told the news and sent home.

A spokeswoman for Ealing Council said: “There has been a serious incident which has resulted in the death of a member of staff. The council extends is deepest sympathy to his family, friends and colleagues.

“Collection crews are being informed and sent home. Services that are impacted will be resumed Saturday and we ask for patience from residents affected during this difficult time.”

