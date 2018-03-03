Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An e-fit image has been released by detectives hunting for a knifeman following a stabbing and attempted robbery in Kensington .

The victim was approached outside a pub by a man with a red-bladed knife who demanded he hand over his Rolex watch, before stabbing him in the arm.

The suspect then made off in the direction of Barons Court Road. The watch was not taken.

On Saturday (March 3), the Metropolitan Police issued an e-fit of a suspect wanted for questioning in connection with a GBH stabbing.

The suspect is described as a black male, aged between 28-32 years old, around 5ft 9ins - 5ft 10ins tall and of a stocky build.

He has short tight curly black hair, possibly with a flat top, wearing a dark coloured hooded anorak or hooded parka type coat.

Police were called to Comeragh Road, near the junction with Vereker Road, Kensington, to reports of a stabbing at 6.36pm on Monday January 15.

They found a 56-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his arm.

He was taken to a west London hospital for treatment and has since been discharged from hospital.

Detectives investigating the incident have launched an appeal for witnesses.

DC Imran Khan, from Hammersmith and Fulham CID said: "We are appealing for witnesses in the area to come forward. It would have been busy at the time of the incident, someone may have seen something that could assist our investigation.

"The suspect threatened the victim with a distinctive looking knife, with a red handle and red blade.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or recognises the description of the suspect issued in the e-fit."

No arrests have been made.

If anyone has any information is asked to contact Hammersmith and Fulham CID on 0208 246 2442 or to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference CAD6473/15JAN.

