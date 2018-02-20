The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman was raped by an unknown man in the early hours of the morning in Westminster.

Police investigating the sexual assault have now released an e-fit of the suspect and have appealed for witnesses to come forward, on Tuesday (February 20).

According to Met Police, the victim was sexually assaulted by a stranger in the Charring Cross Road area at around 1.30am on October 25 last year.

She managed to flee the scene and then reported the incident to police officers after members of the public came forward to help her.

Releasing an e-fit of the suspect, police described the man wanted in connection with the sexual assault as a black male, aged in his mid to late 20s with short black hair.

He has mottled skin or cigarette scars on his face and arms, with a tattoo of wording on his neck.

Detectives from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Any witnesses or anyone with information can call the investigating officers on 020 8733 5999 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

