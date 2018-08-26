The video will start in 8 Cancel

A pair of young males who "traumatised" victims threatening them at knifepoint before snatching their phones and money have been sentenced.

Abdulahi Sharif Mohamed, 20 of Riverdene, Edgware and a 17-year-old boy from Wembley , who cannot be named for legal reasons, were sentenced for a string of vicious robberies at Harrow Crown Court on Thursday (August 23).

A court heard how the duo targeted lone victims in Edgware as the walked home from the Tube station on a path between Farm Road and Brook Avenue.

The three victims, who were aged between 25 and 50, were attacked and robbed of their wallets and phones on separate occasions in May.

According to police the thieves spent the stolen money on clothes and fast food.

The first victim was threatened with a knife and the third was beaten so badly he needed hospital treatment.

Mohamed was identified as being responsible for crimes committed on May 8, May 17 and May 20.

He pleaded guilty on July 16 to robbing three victims and was sentenced at Harrow Crown Court on Thursday to three years and four months' imprisonment.

The teenager admitted the offences on May 8 and May 17, in addition to another offence on May 17 in which a male victim was threatened with a knife.

He was given an 18-month Youth Referral Order, a six-month tagged curfew and 12-month ban from entering the London Borough of Barnet having pleaded guilty to three offences.

Barnet Borough PC Sam Kirk, said: "The pair left their victims traumatised by the level of violence used, as well as being threatened with a knife.

"They targeted lone victims in order to steal their phones and money, which they spent on clothes and fast food."