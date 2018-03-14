The video will start in 8 Cancel

A CCTV image has been released after an attack on an employee at a Westminster nightclub in 2016.

A man in his 40s was attacked and then knocked unconscious at the DSTRKT club in the early hours of October 14, 2016.

Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service were called to the club in Rupert Street, Soho at 1.50am and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment for a fractured bone in his left jaw.

18 months on from the attack, the man still suffers from severe headaches, numbness to his chin and has had to have two front teeth replaced.

Police released a CCTV image on Wednesday (March 14), of a man they are seeking in connection with the attack, after all lines of inquiry were exhausted as to the man's identity.

The suspect was described by police as a slim white Eastern European man, 5ft 10in tall with short curly black hair, a pronounced flat nose and a London accent.

Police had arrested a man on October 26, 2016 but he was later released with no further action.

Investigating officer Detective Constable James Bulpin from Westminster CID said: “The victim was violently assaulted at his place of work, receiving substantial injuries as a result. We are seeking information that can assist us in identifying this man.”

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Westminster CID on 101or anonymously on Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or tweet @MetCC.

