A drunken thug who knocked a pensioner to the ground in Camden has been jailed for manslaughter.

Ourania Lambrou died from a haemorrhage after Harry Goodwin-Sims, 29, pushed her in a drunken rage in Camden Road on March 31.

He was sentenced to six years in prison at Inner London Crown Court on Friday (September 28) and an additional two months for assaulting a police officer while in custody.

The court heard how Goodwin-Sims was seen extremely drunk standing at a bus stop in Camden Road.

His hat fell to the floor and he stumbled into the main road as he tried to pick it up.

At this point, a concerned member of the public tried to help him but he fell back into the road and became aggressive towards them and the oncoming traffic.

In a series of unprovoked attacks, he swung his arms in an attempt to assault a number of pedestrians and damage moving cars.

He then lunged forward and pushed Mrs Lambrou, who was knocked to the ground.

Goodwin-Sims tried to run away but he was chased by a member of the public. Officers arrived shortly after and arrested him on suspicion of ABH.

Mrs Lambrou was found at the scene suffering from bruising to the back and wrist and was taken to a north London hospital by the London Ambulance Service. She was later discharged.

However, over the coming days, Mrs Lambrou’s condition deteriorated and she was taken back into hospital on Monday, April 2. She died the next day.

A post-mortem examination carried out at St Pancras Public Mortuary on Friday, April 6 gave the cause of death as an intracranial haemorrhage, which was caused by the assault.

Detectives from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command investigated and Goodwin-Sims was charged with manslaughter on Wednesday, April 4.

He pleaded guilty at the same court on Thursday, August 2.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding said: “This was a tragic case in which an innocent and elderly woman died following a drunken and completely unprovoked attack.

“Goodwin-Sims’ actions that day not only posed a danger to himself but to all those around him and sadly Ms Lambrou suffered the worst consequence of his drunken and dangerous behaviour.

“Ms Lambrou’s family have been left devastated by the ordeal and I hope that knowing he will now serve a lengthy sentence behind bars brings them some measure of comfort.”

Goodwin-Sims will also serve a further four years on licence for being deemed a danger to the public.