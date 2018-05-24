Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Feltham mum-of-three was horrified to find gravestones broken, smashed glass and crosses snapped in the cemetery where her grandparents are buried.

Katie Baker, 36, lives just behind Feltham Cemetery which she walks through with her children every day on their way to school.

On Monday morning (May 22) she, her two sons, aged nine and 11, and her four-year-old daughter were distraught to find the graveyard vandalised.

Smashed stone cherubs left by families at the graves and broken crucifixes lay scattered across the cemetery.

Speaking to getwestlondon she said: "I was walking through it to take my children to school and I noticed quite a lot of glass had been smashed along one of the main paths, so I said to my daughter, keep away because there's glass on the floor.

"And then as I looked across you could see there was a lot of debris on all of the other paths, so I wanted to do something, but I had to get my kids to school.

"We go through the cemetery every day, so when I went back in the afternoon to collect my kids,we walked around further and we saw the amount of destruction that they had carried out.

(Image: Katie Baker)

"Headstones had been smashed, some of the graves that just had crucifixes, they'd snapped them off.

"There are a lot of cherubs on the graves, they'd smashed all the cherubs up - it was horrifying."

She added "It's got to be over 20 graves that have been damaged.

"And it's the families who have mainly tidied it up, the glass that was smashed on the floor.

"They have had workers in there because they're doing the grass at the moment but it's still a mess over there - the families have cleaned their own bits up."

Katie and her children were "really upset" and worried her grandparents' graves was among those targeted.

(Image: Katie Baker)

Mrs Baker added: "My nan and grandad are in there, that's why we walk through.

"Luckily they didn't get anything broken, we didn't have a lot of stuff on it, because over the years people have stolen it so we just don't bother.

"We've had frames and stuff on there and they've disappeared so now we just keep it to flowers.

"My kids were really upset, they wanted to run over and check that Nanny and Grandad's one hadn't been damaged.

"I was really shocked and upset that someone could, for their own entertainment, go over there and do that."

She added: "It would just be nice if whoever did it saw how much everybody was hurt by it. Because as far as we know they just got enjoyment out of it."

(Image: Katire Baker)

According to Katie, police and Hounslow Council have been contacted about the incident by members of the Feltham Community Facebook page.

Today (Thursday, May 24) Feltham resident Ian Stewart wrote: "I was at a meeting and met the parks services manager from Lampton GreenSpace360.

"They are fully aware of what has happened and the police have also been involved.

"A lot of vodka bottles were found and they are putting this down to drunken vandalism.

"If you have relatives or friends buried there and are not sure how to fix the damage done, please email alan.rice@lampton360.co.uk.

"They assured me they are taking this very seriously and so are the police."

Hounslow Council and the Met Police have been contacted for comment.