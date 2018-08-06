The video will start in 8 Cancel

Heavy Harrow traffic was brought to a halt by "a drunk man trying to crawl across" a busy road.

Harrow police attended reports of a man hit by a car in Burnt Oak Broadway at the junction of Watling Avenue at 3.15pm on Sunday afternoon (August 5).

Officers attended the scene and found a 35-year-old man collapsed in the middle of the road with a head injury - they established he had not been hit by a car but was drunk and had injured himself falling over before trying to crawl across the busy road.

A Harrow police spokesman said: "Police were called to Burnt Oak Broadway/Watling Avenue at 3.15pm to reports of a male in collision with a car.

"On arrival officers found a male, 35, lying in the middle of the busy road with a head injury. CCTV was checked and witnesses spoken to and it was established the male had not been hit by a car, but was drunk and had been crawling across the road having fallen over.

"London Ambulance Service attended and took the male to hospital with minor injuries."

There was heavy traffic in the area following the incident which Harrow police worked to clear quickly.

Harrow police wrote on Twitter later on Sunday (August 5): "Road now clear, male off to hospital. It has been established he was drunk and decided to crawl across the A5 in heavy traffic."

LAS has been contacted for comment.