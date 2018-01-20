The video will start in 8 Cancel

A pilot from west London was removed from the cockpit of a BA jet at Gatwick Airport after his colleagues feared he could be drunk.

Police arrested the 49-year-old from Harmondsworth before BA flight 2063 from London Gatwick to Mauritius could take off, the Mirror Online reports.

Colleagues feared he was allegedly intoxicated.

Some 300 passengers were delayed after the plane police boarded the Boeing 777, which was due to depart at 8.20pm on Thursday (January 18).

Sussex Police, who attended the incident, told Mirror Online on Friday (January 19): "At about 8.25pm on Thursday January 18, police received a report of a member of airline staff suspected to be under the influence of alcohol at Gatwick Airport.

"A 49-year-old man, from Harmondsworth, west London, was arrested on suspicion of performing an aviation function when the level of alcohol was over the prescribed limit.

"The man remains in police custody at this stage."

A BA spokesman told Mirror Online: "We're taking this matter extremely seriously and are assisting the police with their inquiries.

"We are sorry for the delay to our customers.

"The aircraft remained at the gate until an alternative third pilot joined the flight crew.

"The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our top priority."

