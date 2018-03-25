The video will start in 8 Cancel

A search warrant executed in Hillingdon has resulted to two people being arrested for drugs and immigration offences.

Police searched the property in the Pinkwell area of the borough on Friday (March 23).

The operation involved the whole of the Hayes police sector working together.

Police later tweeted and described the raid as a “fantastic result”.

Pinkwell Police first tweeted at 4.15pm on Friday : “A Successful warrant was executed today in Pinkwell, leading to two arrests for possession of class A and one for being wanted by immigration for two years.

"Fantastic result for the East sector. #opgondola #flyingsquirrel @MPSHayesTC @MPSYeading @MPSHeathrowVlge @MPSTownfield”

Then on Saturday afternoon, images of the raid were posted from the Hayes Town Centre Twitter account.

It read: “Yesterday teams from the whole #Hayes sector worked together to support @MPS Pinkwell with a drugs search warrant.

"Two arrested for drugs & immigration offences @MPSTownfield @MPSYeading @MPSHeathrowVlge"

