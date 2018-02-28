The video will start in 8 Cancel

A large stash of drugs and cash have been seized during a series of raids in Hounslow and Hillingdon.

During the two-day operation as part of a crackdown on drugs and violence in west London, 23 people were arrested.

Operation Buxton, led by Hounslow police officers, saw 22 men and one woman, aged between 19 and 44, being cuffed.

The arrests have been made in connection with class A and class B drugs as well as cash being seized.

More than 300 officers were involved in the targeted drugs operation carrying out warrants at addresses across the two boroughs on Wednesday (February 21) and Thursday (February 22).

The raids signal the penultimate phase of a long running operation to target drug dealers, along with associated offences such as knife crime, violence, burglary, theft and anti-social behaviour.

Hounslow police were supported by officers from the Territorial Support Group, the Met Task Force and surrounding boroughs.

Detective Chief Inspector Helen Flanagan, Hounslow CID, said: "Today's operation is indicative of our commitment to keep Hounslow safe, and listen to and act on community concerns.

"We will continue to disrupt and dismantle crime, safeguard our community and locate and prosecute those people who inflict misery on them.

"By targeting drug dealing we can continue to have a positive and long term impact on related crimes such as knife crime, violent and acquisitive crime and on the quality of life of our communities.

"The support of our community is essential to achieve positive change and I would like to thank those in our community for providing that ongoing support to us.

"I hope they can see that our actions, in conjunction with the local authority, show we do act on their concerns."

Those arrested were taken into custody at west London police stations pending further enquiries.

