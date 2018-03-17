The video will start in 8 Cancel

A drug dealer who kicked a police officer three times, seriously hurting him, was jailed on Friday (March 15).

22-year-old Ayoub Benhammwu of Lisson Grove knocked an officer unconscious and dislocated his shoulder as he tried to detain him.

Benhammwu was pursued by officers after he was seen acting suspiciously in Ladbroke Grove on August 6 2016.

A court heard how Temporary Detective Chief Superintendent (T/Det Chief Supt) Raffaele D'Orsi and PC Paul Maher spotted Benhammwu arriving on a moped and acting suspiciously looking into an apartment window in Kensington Park Road.

When they approached and challenged Benhammwu he fled and was followed by T/Det Chief Supt D'Orsi on foot while PC Maher followed in a car.

T/Det Chief Supt D'Ors tackled Benhammwu to the floor at the junction of Arundel Gardens and Ladbroke Grove.

According to police during the struggle Benhammwu kicked the officer three times, dislocating his shoulder and knocking him unconscious.

Members of the public and PC Maher detained Benhammwu who was found to possess a quantity of herbal cannabis along with cannabis resin following a search.



On January 8 he was found guilty of assault occasioning Actual Bodily Harm (ABH) and two counts of possession with intent to supply cannabis at Isleworth Crown Court.

He was sentenced to five years and four months in prison for which he must serve a minimum of two years and four months for assaulting the officer, at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday.

