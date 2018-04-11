The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drug dealer who kept a loaded gun in the waistband of his trousers and a knife in his car has been jailed for more than 15 years.

Brian Odour, 27, of Richford Street, Hammersmith , was caught red handed carrying the fully working firearm - with four rounds of ammunition - by Met Police officers on September 26, 2017.

He was sentenced to 15 years and six months' imprisonment at Isleworth Crown Court on Tuesday (April 3).

Detective Constable Richard Vanderpuije, of the Met's Organised Crime Command , said: "As a result of a proactive investigation a dangerous firearm has been taken off the streets of London.

"The lengthy sentence handed to Odour reflects the potentially fatal consequences of having a firearm in a public place."

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Odour was found guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life after a three-day trial at Isleworth Crown Court in March.

He had previously admitted possessing a bladed article and had pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs cocaine and MDMA, and possession with intent to supply ketamine, a class B drug.

The drug dealer had been stopped and searched last September on suspicion of possession of a firearm and a gun was found in the waistband of his trousers.

The firearm was examined and was found to be in full working order with four rounds of ammunition. A lock knife was also found in the vehicle.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Odour was also sentenced for a series of drugs offences relating to an incident on May 11, 2017.

Met officers found a small amount of class A and B drugs in a bag after a search was carried out of his car.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.