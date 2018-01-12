The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has been convicted of assaulting the most senior police officer in Kensington and Chelsea , leaving him unconscious and with a dislocated shoulder.

Ayoub Benhammwu was found guilty on Monday (January 8) of assault occasioning Actual Bodily Harm (ABH) and two counts of possession with intent to supply cannabis at Isleworth Crown Court .

The 22-year-old had attacked Detective Superintendent Raffaele D'Orsi, the Acting Borough Commander of Kensington and Chelsea police on August 6, 2016.

Benhammwu, from Lisson Grove in Marylebone , will be sentenced on February 16.

The victim had been patrolling in Kensington Park Road with PC Paul Maher when they spotted Benhammwu, who had arrived on the scene on a moped, acting suspiciously looking into an apartment window.

When he was challenged he made off from the officers he made off on foot. Det Supt D'Orsi gave chase while PC Maher followed in a vehicle.

Benhammwu was tackled by Det Supt D'Orsi at the junction of Arundel Gardens and Ladbroke Grove .

During the ensuing struggle the suspect kicked the officer three times, dislocating his shoulder and knocking him unconscious.

Benhammwu was detained by PC Maher and members of the public and searched.

He was found with a quantity of herbal cannabis along with cannabis resin.

He was arrested and subsequently charged two days later.

Following the conviction, Det Supt D'Orsi paid tribute to those who helped him.

He said: "I would like to thank those members of the community, my local colleagues and specialist trained firearms officers who came to my aid when I was kicked unconscious during this attack.

"Policing is very much about working with communities to reduce harm.

"I know that had it not been for the help of members of the Notting Hill community, PC Maher might not have detained Benhammwu, a moped enabled violent drug dealer.

"I am also very grateful for those public witnesses who came forward to give evidence of the attack I was subjected to. Without their brave evidence justice may not have been secured."

