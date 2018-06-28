The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Hounslow man who knocked down and killed an 11-year-old Cranford boy while speeding in his black Volkswagen Polo has been jailed.

24-year-old Bilal Dar of St Leonards Gardens, Hounslow, was breaking the 40mph speed limit when he jumped a red light and ploughed into school boy Aaron Matharu on September 30 2016.

Aaron was trying to cross Bath Road at the junction with Berkeley Avenue just moments from his Cranford home when he was fatally struck by Dar's black Volkswagen Polo.

Tragically, Aaron's father witnessed the collision from his bedroom window.

He was rushed to hospital from the scene by London Ambulance Service but sadly died at 7.10pm.

A post-mortem found the cause of of Aaron's death to be multiple traumatic injuries.

Dar, who stopped his car at the scene, was charged on November 15 2017 with causing death by dangerous driving.

He pleaded guilty on Tuesday (June 26) to causing death by dangerous driving and was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Thursday (June 28).

He was sentenced to 27 months imprisonment for causing the death of an 11-year-old boy by dangerous driving and was disqualified from driving for a total of six years and one month. He must also take an extended re-test.

Roads and Transport Policing Command officer, Detective Constable Sejal Unadkat, said: "This was a tragic incident in which a young boy lost his life close to his home; his father witnessed the collision from his bedroom window.

“The nature of Dar’s driving, his excessive speed above the 40mph limit and the jumping of a red light ultimately led to Aaron losing his life that afternoon.

“I would like to pay tribute to the dignity and courage shown by Aaron’s family throughout our investigation and the court process. Aaron’s family will continue to deal with the tragic loss. I hope that the sentence handed down provides them with a measure of comfort.”