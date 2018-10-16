Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The driver involved in a crash in Ruislip High Street has died.

The road was closed following the crash between Pembroke Road and Eastcote Road, at the end of Church Field Gardens, just before 4pm on Tuesday (October 16) and didn’t reopen until around 6.30pm.

Officers confirmed the car collided with the central reservation and the driver was treated at the scene and taken to hospital as a "priority" patient.

He was sadly pronounced dead at 5.10pm.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.51pm to a road traffic collision in Ruislip High Street.

“We sent an ambulance crews, two paramedics in fast response cars, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer to the scene.

“We treated a patient at the scene and took him to hospital as a priority.”

The man's next of kin have been informed, Met Police have said.

