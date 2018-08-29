The video will start in 8 Cancel

A driver has been charged with multiple offences after allegedly performing stunt maneuvers on a residential South Harrow street.

A 30-year-old man was arrested by Harrow police after they found a motorist doing wheel spins in his car on Shaftesbury Circle just after 6.40pm.

But when trying to evade cops apprehending him - he allegedly collided with three other cars during a botched getaway.

A police spokesman said: "Witnesses state that they saw the male doing doughnuts, wheel spins and burnouts along Shaftesbury Avenue and surrounding roads.

"He collided with three vehicles and narrowly missed a pedestrian.

"He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, drink driving, disqualified driving, no insurance, failing to stop and two bald tyres.

"He has since been charged with drink driving, driving whilst disqualified, careless driving, driving without insurance and failing to stop for a police constable.

"He will appear at Willesden Magistates' Court in September."