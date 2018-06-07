Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men driving in a sports car on the North Circular were attacked with a zombie knife by a gang of robbers on mopeds.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, received a cut to his arm in the attack which took place while their car was stationary on the North Circular, A406, in Finchley.

While in traffic near the junction with the A1, the men were approached by four robbers on two mopeds, at 6.25pm on Saturday (June 2).

The four men approached the Mazda MX-5 and demanded that the men hand over their watches, including a highly valuable Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch with a blue face as well as a Fossil watch.

One of the suspects was brandishing a hammer, while another was waving around a large 'zombie-style' knife.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

After they handed the watches over, one of the suspects hopped on to the bonnet of the sports car and kicked the windscreen twice, smashing it.

They then jumped back on their mopeds and made off westbound towards Brent Cross. After the robbery, the driver found he had received a knife-cut to his arm.

He was treated in hospital for his injuries but has since been discharged.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Metropolitan Police Detectives in Barnet are investigating the incident and have released an image captured on the car's dashcam of the man trying to break the windshield.

DC Oliver Kotis from Barnet CID, said: "This was a shocking attack on innocent people in broad daylight. We are determined to bring these violent criminals to justice, but we need the help of the community to find and arrest these people.

"Anyone who either witnessed this crime, was in the area and has dashcam footage, or anyone with any information should contact police immediately. Your information could be vital in bringing these dangerous men to justice."

Anyone with information should call Barnet CID on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 6673/02JUN