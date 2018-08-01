The video will start in 8 Cancel

A car parked outside a Harrow home caught fire this afternoon, with a dramatic video showing firefighters putting out the inferno.

Huge flames and plumes of black smoke can be seen as a team of firefighters work to tackle the blaze.

The London Fire Brigade received a flurry of calls alerting them to the fire on Byron Road at 4.15pm and were on the scene within six minutes.

A London Fire Brigade spokeswoman said: "It was what we call a category one stop, meaning it was a natural fire, although we do not have any other details on what caused it and could not say whether it was deliberate.

"Police were not asked to attend and no one was hurt."

In total, the fire brigade received 18 calls about the blaze and had it under control within 10 minutes.