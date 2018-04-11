The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dramatic pictures reveal the catastrophic damage caused by a collision to the front of a semi-detached home in Ruislip .

A blue hatchback mounted the pavement, flipped on it's side and smashed through a brick wall, leaving the wreckage and bricks strewn over a garden and pavement in Queen's Walk.

Two people were trapped inside the vehicle and had to be released by firefighters at the scene on Monday night (April 9).

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed officers were called at 10.10pm to reports of a road traffic collision in the street.

He added: "Officers, the London Ambulance Service, and the London Fire Brigade attended and found a car in collision with a wall.

"The car was on its side.

"No injuries were reported.

"No arrests have been made."

A spokesman for the London Fire Brigade said firefighters was called "to reports of a vehicle leaving the road in collision with a wall".

HE added: "Two people were trapped and released by firefighters.

"The incident was over for us at 10.33pm."

