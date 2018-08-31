The video will start in 8 Cancel

The driver's cabin of a lorry was left hanging off after a crash with a car in Harrow.

A car and a lorry collided in Marsh Lane, Stanmore during rush hour on Thursday morning (August 30).

Metropolitan Police, London Fire Brigade (LFB), London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended the collision just before 10am.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Police were called at 9.46am on Thursday to reports of a road traffic collision in Marsh Lane, Stanmore.



He added: "Officers, the London Fire Brigade, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended and found a HGV in collision with a car.

"The driver of the car was taken to a central London hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing."

A dramatic picture at the scene of the crash shows the lorry's cabin hanging off the front of the vehicle following the collision.

Roads around Stanmore were closed while emergency services attended the crash but reopened at around 12.40pm.



No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.