A main road which runs through the heart of Stanmore was closed for nearly three hours due to an overturned car.

The vehicle lay on it's roof in the middle of Uxbridge Road when emergency services were called at just after 4pm on Wednesday (October 24).

No one was injured in the incident, although the car was severely damaged.

Part of the vehicle's front had become detached from its wheels, while debris, including smashed glass, scattered most of the road.

A colourful object, which appears to be a children's toy, lay near to the vehicle.

Metropolitan Police officers helped manage traffic on the road and in surrounding areas, and urged motorists at the time to avoid the area.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) crews also helped by clearing debris.

Uxbridge Road reopened more than two and a half hours later at about 6.30pm, while the damaged vehicle was removed from the road.