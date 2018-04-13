The video will start in 8 Cancel

Shocking footage shows a moped ablaze in Ealing on Wednesday afternoon (April 11).

The bike was seen going up in smoke in Queens Parade, Hanger Lane shortly before 5pm.

Footage taken by eye witness, Dariusz Ciok at the scene shows huge plumes of black smoke and massive flames coming from the bike.

Firefighters were called to the moped fire at 4.58pm and had the blaze under control under fifteen minutes later.

According to London Fire Brigade, one crew was sent to the scene.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: "London Fire Brigade was called at 4.58pm and the firefighters managed to control the blaze by 5.11pm."

"One fire engine from Acton fire station attended a moped fire in Queens Parade, Hanger Lane on Wednesday afternoon."