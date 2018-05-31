The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dramatic footage reveals the moment a car burst into flames before firefighters arrived on scene to tackle the blaze.

Fire quickly engulfed an entire vehicle - and thick, black smoke billowed from the car - as it was parked in West Hill Road, Putney , on Thursday morning (May 31).

Within minutes, firefighters arrived on scene to hose the flames down. Shocked onlookers watched as the engine exploded with a sharp 'bang'.

It took London Fire Brigade (LFB) just 20 minutes to control the fire from the moment they were called to the scene.

An LFB spokesperson said: "We were called to a car alight in West Hill Road, Putney, at 10.45am. One fire engine attended. The fire was under control by 11.06am."

It has not yet been confirmed if there are any injuries.

