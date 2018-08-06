The video will start in 8 Cancel

Piercing screams and panic was captured on dramatic footage as residents escaped a burning block of flats in Ealing as it was smothered in smoke.

The video filmed on a mobile phone shows huge flames ripping through part of the roof of the tall building.

The block of flats in Craven Road was engulfed by smoke which spread over the area shortly before 4pm on Sunday (August 5).

Pictures taken by passers-by show the devastating aftermath as part of the roof was left completely gutted.

About 60 people escaped the building and eight fire crews attended the scene after receiving almost 40 calls by concerned members of the public.

Fortunately there were no reported injuries and the blaze was brought under control by firefighters an hour-and-a-half later.

Eyewitnesses were captured on camera screaming and shouting for people to get out of the building in footage taken by nearby resident, Anita Raj.

Flames could be seen ripping apart the side of the building and fire engines spotted parked by on the nearby road.

"It was taken from our balcony, we shouted as loud as we could to [people in the block of flats to] get out and called fire brigade," she explained to getwestlondon .

Sarah Hodges also lives directly opposite the burning lock of flats and witnessed confused residents escape the building as "clumps of ash fell from the roof".

She said: "I started hearing shouts of 'get out, get out your building's on fire' and I looked out of the front of the property and didn't see anything, then came to the back and saw the flames on the top of the roof terrace.

"I called to my housemate but he had already left and was running around shouting and talking to the residents.

"He was one of the first I think to call 999. I also called, but the woman said it had already need reported.

"We watched as the smoke got darker and then turned to black, clumps of ash fell from the roof.

"Confused residents came out as their neighbours banged on doors and yelled for them to get out - I joined in shouting," she continued.

"The police arrived circling the perimeter looking for any more residents and then the fire engine pulled into the car park."

The damage caused by the fire can be distinctively seen in pictures and footage taken from the ground as huge plumes of smoke spread across the area.

Images taken following the fire show the devastating aftermath as one side of the roof was left completely gutted.

Around 60 firefighters tackled the blaze which is believed to have started on a rooftop terrace.

"An external living wall was destroyed by the fire and most of the decking on the seventh floor was damaged," a London Fire Brigade spokesman said.

"Part of the seventh and eighth floor corridors were also damaged.

"There were no reports of any injuries and around 60 people left the building before the Brigade arrived.

"The Brigade's 999 Control Officers have taken 39 calls to the fire.

"The Brigade was called at 3.47pm and the fire was under control at 5.14pm.

"Fire crews from Acton, Southall, Chiswick, Heston, Wembley and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation."