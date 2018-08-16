Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Met Police operation to reduce knife crime in Hillingdon led to a dramatic arrest within its first hour this afternoon (Friday, August 17).

Multiple officers subdued a man in his early 20s outside Hayes and Harlington station and arrested him on suspicion of obstructing a drug search after he was allegedly seen swallowing suspected drugs.

The incident attracted a large amount of attention from passers-by with accusations of racism and unjustified use of force being used by the suspect.

Later this afternoon a police spokesman said: "The male arrested in Hayes vomited the [suspected] drugs at hospital. They have been recovered."

During the operation, one police officer, who couldn't give his name for operational reasons,explained why so many officers were involved in the arrest.

He said: "A common tactic with some of our regulars is to get everyone [watching members of the public] to film it and put it on social media.

"But we put an officer on each limb to make it safer for him and to prevent him from swallowing the [suspected] drugs.

"It can look bad when there are multiple officers on one person but it means it's less likely to come to blows. He's up and walking around now whereas a fight could lead to injuries for both him and the officer.

"We work to prevent injuries but it takes a lot of people to try to restrain one person."

However, many civilians at the scene were uncomfortable with what they were witnessing, despite recognising the need for anti-knife crime and drug measures in Hayes.

One said: "I just do not think it's right, they shouldn't have had that many people on him. There's only four limbs on a person so it should have only taken four officers but it looked like at least nine on him.

"Police nowadays treat us like we are no one."

She added: "I do think something does need to happen about knife crime in the area, though, someone got stabbed opposite my house and it's terrifying walking down the streets every day because you do not know what will happen."

Another said: "They put a baton on his neck and that I thought was excessive because you can choke a person like that.

"He was resisting so I thought the use of force was otherwise reasonable but it depends on whether he turns out to have had anything on him."

Plain-clothes officers from the Project Sevator operation were present alongside members of Hillingdon MPS to look for suspicious behaviour, such as people trying to avoid the uniformed police presence.

The police officer at the scene added: "He was spotted trying to go back on himself to avoid two different police vans and tried to walk away from police when they approached him.

"He went for something in his right pocket and was constantly trying to get his hand to his mouth.

"Eventually we got his hands behind his back and got him handcuffed but a small bit of a substance came out of his mouth, which we will have tested."

The London Ambulance Service was called due to concerns swallowed drugs could cause a medical emergency and to check for injuries resulting from the use of force.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 2.34pm today to Hayes and Harlington railway station to reports of an incident.

"We sent an ambulance crew to the scene. We treated a person and took them to hospital."