Six fire engines and 25 firefighters have been called to a canal boat fire in Southall .
London Fire Brigade (LFB) were first called at 1.42pm on Tuesday (May 8) and have received 13 calls in total.
Crews from Southall, Hayes , Feltham, Acton and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.
A statement on the LFB website reads: "Six fire engines and 25 firefighters and officers have been called to a fire on a canal boat in Southall.
"The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers have taken 13 calls to the fire.
"The Brigade was called at 1342. Fire crews from Southall, Hayes, Feltham, Acton and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.
"The cause of the fire is not known at this stage."
We will be bringing you updates as they come in.
Nearby worker saw "massive fire" as entire barge in flames
A worker at nearby Choda Auto Services witnessed the size of the blaze.
“It was a massive fire, the whole barge was in flames. There were lots of fire engines and fire fighters, and at least three ambulances too from what I could see.
“It started at pretty much exactly 1.30, but I don’t know if anyone was actually injured or what caused it.”
RSPCA staff saw 'a lot of firefighters' arriving on scene
The fire is believed to have erupted at the Grand Union Canal, near the RSPCA Southall Cattery.
A receptionist at the cattery, who asked not to be named, said:
“I haven’t seen the fire itself, but I am aware there’s a fire going on and we have seen a lot of firefighters and fire engines arriving at the scene so as far as I know it’s all in hand and being dealt with.”