Six fire engines and 25 firefighters have been called to a canal boat fire in Southall .

London Fire Brigade (LFB) were first called at 1.42pm on Tuesday (May 8) and have received 13 calls in total.

Crews from Southall, Hayes , Feltham, Acton and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

"The cause of the fire is not known at this stage."

"The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers have taken 13 calls to the fire.

"The Brigade was called at 1342. Fire crews from Southall, Hayes, Feltham, Acton and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

"The cause of the fire is not known at this stage."

