Dozens of firefighters are tackling an ongoing fire in a block of flats in Hounslow.

A total of 35 firefighters and officers, in six fire engines, have been called to the fire in the building on the Redwood Estate.

Half of a first floor flat is currently alight.

It is not currently known if anyone is in the building or if any injuries have been reported.

London Fire Brigade’s (LFB) 999 control room received 13 calls to the fire.

LFB was called at 8.51am on Thursday, June 21.

Fire crews from Feltham, Heathrow, Hayes and Southall fire stations are all at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

