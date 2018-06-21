Dozens of firefighters are tackling an ongoing fire in a block of flats in Hounslow.
A total of 35 firefighters and officers, in six fire engines, have been called to the fire in the building on the Redwood Estate.
Half of a first floor flat is currently alight.
It is not currently known if anyone is in the building or if any injuries have been reported.
London Fire Brigade’s (LFB) 999 control room received 13 calls to the fire.
LFB was called at 8.51am on Thursday, June 21.
Fire crews from Feltham, Heathrow, Hayes and Southall fire stations are all at the scene.
The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.
Video footage shows the aftermath of the fire
Man escaped fire before crews arrived
It has been confirmed that one man managed to get out of the block of flats before the first fire crew arrived. He was scene by London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics.
There have been no other reports of injuries or anyone inside the building.
LAS has been contacted for more information.
Flat destroyed in the fire
London Fire Brigade has confirmed a first floor flat was destroyed in the fire.
Firefighters were called at 8.51am and brought the fire under control at 9.46am. Fire crews from Feltham, Heathrow, Hayes and Southall fire stations remain at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Flames and huge amount of smoke seen coming from flat
A video sent to Get West London shows flames and a huge amount of thick smoke pouring out from a first floor flat on the Redwood Estate. The smoke can be seen from far away.
Large number of London Fire Brigade crews at the scene
Fire crews from Feltham, Heathrow, Hayes and Southall fire stations are all in attendance.
Not known if anyone is in the building
It is not currently known if anyone was in the block of flats at the time of the fire igniting or if anyone has been evacuated.
LFB’s 999 control room received 13 calls to the fire.
The London Ambulance Service has been contacted to ask if they have been called.
Where is the Redwood Estate?
