Dozens of guests and staff were evacuated after a fire broke out at The Continental Hotel in Hounslow .

More than 50 people left the building after a linen cupboard set a light at the hotel, in Lampton Road, on Saturday (April 14) night.

Around 35 of those had escaped before London Fire Brigade (LFB) arrived on scene but firefighters wearing breathing apparatus helped another 22 people from the third floor and five from the fourth floor get out.

A spokesman for LFB said: "Four fire engines and 21 firefighters and officers were called to a fire at a hotel and gym in Lampton Road in Hounslow."

"A linen cupboard on the third floor of the building was destroyed by fire," the spokesman added.

"There were no reports of any injuries.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation."

The fire brigade was called at 11.16pm on Saturday and spent about an hour-and-a-half tackling the blaze before it was brought under control.

Fire crews from Heston and Feltham fire stations attended the scene.

General manager of The Continental Hotel, Ashley Sutherland, told getwestlondon he cannot comment due to the "ongoing police investigation".

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "The fire is not currently being treated as suspicious"

