Concerns are growing for teenager Donnella Beacon has been missing from Hayes for three weeks.

Donnella, 14, was last seen in Hayes on January 13.

Metropolitan Police believe Donnellla may be in the Brixton area and is encouraging people who believe they know her whereabouts to come forward.

Charity Missing People is also appealing for help to find Donnella and have this message for her: "Donnella we are here for you whenever you are ready; we can listen, talk you through what help you need, pass a message for you and help you to be safe.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

"Call. Text. Anytime. Free. Confidential. 116000"

If you have any information please call 101 quoting CAD REF 4826/16.

