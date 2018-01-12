Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has spoken out following Donald Trump's decision to cancel his planned visit to London next month.

The US President confirmed he would not be visiting the capital to open the new American Embassy on Twitter on Friday morning (January 12).

Trump claimed he cancelled his trip to cut the ribbon at the new US embassy because he thought its move from Grosvenor Square in Westminster to Nine Elms, south of the Thames, was a "bad deal" and the building was in an "off location".

But the prospect of demonstrations against his appearance could also have been a factor in the president's decision to cancel the visit.

Khan, who has clashed with Trump in the past, spoke out following the cancellation to say the President's visit would have sparked "mass protests" and that he must have "got the message" many Londoners are staunchly opposed to his policies and actions.

Khan said: "It appears that President Trump got the message from the many Londoners who love and admire America and Americans but find his policies and actions the polar opposite of our city's values of inclusion, diversity and tolerance.

"His visit next month would without doubt have been met by mass peaceful protests.

"This just reinforces what a mistake it was for Theresa May to rush and extend an invitation of a state visit in the first place.

"Let's hope that Donald Trump also revisits the pursuit of his divisive agenda."

Mr Khan, who has led opposition to the prospect of a visit by the US president, had a row with Mr Trump over the response to the London Bridge terror attack last June.

President Trump fired off a series of critical tweets over Mr Khan's handling of the attack, mocking the mayor's comments that there was "no reason to be alarmed" over armed police on the streets.

The row between Mr Trump and Mr Khan saw the US president dismiss criticism of his original post on the subject by redoubling his attack, accusing Mr Khan of making a "pathetic excuse".

