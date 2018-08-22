The video will start in 8 Cancel

An 18-year-old man from Dollis Hill accused of trying to "choke and suffocate" a police officer during a drug search in Harlesden has been charged.

On Tuesday August 21, a police officer was assaulted while carrying out a drug search at a property in St Marys Road in Harlesden.

Kiyarn Francis-Williams, 18, was charged on Tuesday evening (August 21) with attempting to choke and suffocate a person with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The teenager, of Waterford Way, in Dollis Hill, was also charged with obstructing a drug search, a spokesman for Metropolitan Police said.

He was remanded in custody and appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (August 22) when he was released on bail.

The 18-year-old will next appear at Harrow Crown Court on September 17.