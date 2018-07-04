Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A terrified dog was wearing a T-shirt when it was found abandoned in the baking heat in Brent.

It was nearly 30C when a member of the public spotted three-year-old mix-breed Fizz, without a collar and wearing a pink dog T-shirt in Roundwood Park in May.

The overheated pooch was taken to the Mayhew animal shelter where the T-shirt was swiftly removed.

Mayhew worker Janet Nobbs said: "When I took off Fizz’s T-shirt I could feel the heat coming off her body."

As well as being far too hot, Fizz was found to be thin and losing her fur. She also had scabs on her chest and tummy and her front legs were nearly bald.

Janet added: “Although she was very timid, she seemed happy to be picked up. I could tell she was grateful to finally be safe and she knew we were here to help her.”

Mayhew had no way of identifying Fizz as wasn't micro-chipped, leading them to conclude she had been cruelly dumped.

(Image: Mayhew)

Fizz was given a thorough health check by Mayhew’s team of vets who prescribed her medicated baths to soothe her sore skin.

They also gave her vaccinations and anti-parasite treatment to deal with any ticks or fleas.

(Image: Mayhew)

Janet said: "After a week with us, Fizz began to look a lot better. She was gradually feeling more comfortable eating as she got to know us, her skin was healing nicely and her fur was starting to grow back.

"Our amazing team of staff, students and volunteers assessed Fizz and provided her with everything she needed to get her ready for her forever home.

(Image: Mayhew)

"This is the same care and attention we provide for every single one of the 60-plus animals that come through Mayhew’s doors each month."

Once Fizz had fully recovered she was ready for adoption and the good news is that she has now been found a new home.