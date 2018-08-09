The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dog walkers in Richmond will be fined if caught with more than four dogs at a time, the council has pledged.

The restriction has been in place for nearly a year, but has not been being enforced during the “grace period”.

From October 1 the council will hand out fines of up to £100, rising to £1,000 if the case goes to court, to anyone found breaking the rule.

Cllr Martin Elengorn, cabinet member for environment, said: “Dog owners are significant users of our parks, and Richmond Council promotes and encourages responsible dog ownership.

“Most owners are conscientious. However, a small minority are not, and this spoils others’ enjoyment of our open spaces.

“The control order is intended to ensure that everyone exercises proper control over their dogs in the borough’s parks and open spaces.”

The public space protection order (PSPO) was put in place to deal with many different kinds of antisocial behaviour in public places, restricting activities like flying drones, lighting barbecues and setting off fireworks.

The council is also giving licences to 18 professional dog walkers to allow them to walk up to six dogs on one of six sites.

Each site (Ham Lands, Palewell Park, East Sheen Common, Crane Park, Barnes Common and Hampton Common) has three licences attached to it.

Anyone who lives in the borough and owns more than four dogs can also apply for a similar permit.

*If you have a story of interest to our readers let us know about it by sending a message to the Get West London Facebook page.