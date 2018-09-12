The video will start in 8 Cancel

Horrifying footage appearing to show a gang of boys kicking, stamping and punching a young victim while he lies on the ground is being investigation by police.

The video, which is being shared widely on social media, appears to show three youths attacking a boy who is rolled up on the grass in a ball while shouting 'get on your knees and pray to Allah'.

It is claimed the disturbing incident happened in Feltham , however, the location has not been confirmed and the Metropolitan Police are investigating where it took place.

The force is now investigating the video which has shocked social media users but officers are yet to received any reports of the apparent attack.

"We are aware of footage circulating on social media which appears to show a young boy being assaulted," a Metropolitan Police spokesman said.

"We are trying to ascertain when and where the incident took place.

"At this time it is not yet known if the incident occurred in Feltham.

"We have yet to receive an allegation or report of a crime.

"We encourage any victims of crime to make contact with police where you and your family will be offered support if you have been a victim of a hate crime."

The exact location of the incident and the ethnicity or religion of the attackers and victim have been not confirmed by the force.

The disturbing footage has been shared on Facebook and Twitter and users have reacted with fury and shock.

The trio appear to punch, kick and stamp on the young victim while one attacker shouts 'Get on your knees and pray to Allah'.

An unidentified person who is filming the footage is heard laughing.

"This is beyond horrifying. Parents must stop teaching their children such hatred," one Twitter user posted.

Another added: "I can't believe what I've just watched on this video."