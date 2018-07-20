The video will start in 8 Cancel

A sex pest who lay in wait for lone women before exposing himself to them has been locked up.

Mark Nevin was handed a four year and seven month jail sentence at Harrow Crown Court on Friday (July 20).

PC Jay Thorn, the investigating officer, said the way Nevin carried out his offences was “extremely calculated and disturbing”.

The court heard how the 39-year-old would drive to a particular bus stop on Watford Way at its junction with Westside in Barnet where he would park up and loiter waiting for lone women.

When one arrived he would get their attention by either coughing or calling out to them, before he would expose himself and walk away.

Between October 2017 and February this year, five women came forward to report six separate incident - with one being targeted by Nevin twice.

But he was caught after one of the victims managed to see him getting into his car, and she made a note of his registration number which was passed to police.

Nevin, of Barnet, was arrested on February 13 and in interview he admitted to exposing himself at least 10 times.

He was charged with six counts of indecent exposure and pleaded guilty at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on April 6.

He was also convicted of breach of a sexual harm prevention order and engaging in sexual activity with a child.

PC Thorn added: “ In his pursuit for sexual gratification he has now left some of his victims too anxious to walk alone at night.

“I hope today’s sentence will give them some sort of comfort and closure; and would appeal for any further victims to contact police on 020 7232 7444 or 101.”