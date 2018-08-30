Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Disturbing footage capturing the moments before a young man was gunned to death in Southall was released as his killers were jailed for life.

Two men found guilty of the "cold-blooded and calculated murder" were sentenced to life imprisonment at the Old Bailey on Thursday August 30.

Malique Thompson-Hill, 22, of Burghley Court, Maidenhead and Jermiane Paul, 23, of Acacia Avenue, West Drayton were found guilty of the murder of 26-year-old Khalid Farah on August 23 and 24.

A third man, Joshua Folorunso, 27, of Station Road, Loudwater, was found guilty of perverting the course of justice after he burned a car used in the murder to destroy evidence and will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on September 10.

Detective Inspector Garry Moncrieff of Homicide and Major Crime Command said: "This brutal murder has devastated Khalid's family and I hope that they can now find some comfort in knowing that the people who did this will spend a lengthy time behind bars.

"This murder was a cold-blooded and calculated attack with a firearm. Today's sentences mean that these men will no longer be a danger on the streets of London."

Khalid was shot in the early hours of November 11 2017 while sitting in his parked car with a friend in Lady Margaret Road. Thompson-Hill and Paul arrived at around 1.20am in a black VW Tiguan, which was later found to have been stolen and fitted with false number plates.

CCTV footage showed a man, his face covered by a hood, approach the unaware Khalid's car and fire at him with a shotgun. Khalid's friend ran from the car and the gunman briefly pointed the gun at him before shooting Khalid again and escaping in the VW Tiguan.

Police and London Ambulance Service attended but nothing could be done to save Khalid, who died at 3.32am at St Mary's Hospital.

Thompson-Hill and Paul drove a short distance before abandoning their vehicle in a car park in Knowles Close, approximately 500m from Paul's home in West Drayton.

Folorunso was contacted and phone records show there were multiple calls between the three on November 11. At 8pm, he and two other unidentified males arrived in Knowles Close and destroyed evidence by setting the Tiguan on fire.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command quickly established Thompson-Hill as a potential suspect before arresting him on December 2. His mobile phones were submitted for forensic analysis, confirming who he had been in contact with around the time of the murder.

It was possible to establish using the movement of his phones and CCTV footage that Thompson-Hill was in possession of the stolen VW Tiguan in the days immediately before Khalid's murder.

On December 13, Paul was arrested for an unrelated matter. He was found in possession of mobile phones where the numbers tallied with those that Thompson-Hill had contacted.

Folorunso was tracked down later after a car he was travelling in was stopped. Detectives linked him to both Thompson-Hill and Paul and CCTV analysis showed Folorunso's car - with a distinctive number plate - being driven to and from Knowles Close around the time the VW Tiguan was burned.