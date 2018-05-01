The video will start in 8 Cancel

More than 700 crimes of a violent and sexual nature were reported to police in Ealing during March, meaning a shocking average of around 22 every day.

Police data for March reveals violent and sexual crimes are one of the borough's biggest burdens, with 704 crimes being reported to police in just 31 days.

In one police ward in Ealing, 70 alleged violent and sexual offences were reported to Met Police, with other wards having figures as high as 55 and 49.

Crimes involving anti-social behaviour were also wide-spread during March, with 670 alleged offences being reported to police, an average of 21 each day.

Overall, the rate of violent or sexual crimes has reduced since March 2017, with 70 less reported during March 2018 compared to last year's 774.

However, the borough has experienced a 10% increase in crimes of a violent or sexual nature since March 2016, according to police data.

Here, getwestlondon takes a look at the police wards in Ealing to see which areas were most affected by violent and sexual offences in March.

1. Norwood Green

70 crimes of a violent or sexual nature were reported in Norwood Green in March, an average of around two alleged crimes every day.

The roads most affected by this were Blackmore Avenue and Chevy Road, where a staggering 48 crimes were reported in total.

(Image: Police.uk)

Three were reported in or near Lock Close, two of which are still under investigation and a caution was issued in the third offence.

Overall, 153 crimes were reported in the borough, nearly half of which were violent and sexual offences and 36 of which involved anti-social behaviour.

2. Southall Broadway

With 57 violent and sexual offences reported in March, Southall Broadway is the area second most affected by this particular crime.

Roads most affected were Southall's The Broadway and South Road, with six and four crimes reported respectively.

(Image: Google Maps)

All alleged offences in South Road and three in The Broadway remain under investigation, with three other investigations concluding because no suspect was identified.

Overall, 188 offences were reported in Southall Broadway.

3. Ealing Broadway

The third most affected police ward is Ealing Broadway , with 55 violent and sexual crimes being reported throughout March.

According to police data, five of these took place outside Ealing Broadway station, with Uxbridge Road and High Street also being crime hot spots.

Seven allegedly occurred near Ealing Broadway Shopping Centre.

(Image: TMS)

For overall crime statistics, the Ealing Broadway ward experienced most crime reported throughout the month, with 238 alleged offences.

Violent and sexual offences were not the ward's biggest burden, however, as 61 offences involving anti-social behaviour were reported in March.

4. East Acton

East Acton experienced 49 alleged violent and sexual offences in March.

Roads affected included Glendun Road, Western Avenue, Anderson Close, Perry Avenue and the area around Leamington Park.

(Image: Police.uk)

Violent and sexual offences were the ward's most reported crime, with anti-social behaviour coming second with 40 reported crimes.

Overall, 228 crimes were reported in East Acton, making it the ward which was second most affected by all crime in the borough.

5. Northolt Mandeville and Elthorne

Both the Northolt Mandeville and Elthorne wards experienced 44 alleged violent and sexual offences taking place within 31 days.

Northolt Mandeville, which had 134 overall crimes reported in March, was particularly affected outside Northolt station and in Mandeville Road and Western Avenue.

Elthorne had 175 crimes reported in March, with most of the alleged violent and sexual crimes taking place in Uxbridge Road, Eccleston Road, George Street and Boston Road.

(Image: R/DV/RS/flikr)

Violent and sexual offences by police ward

1. Norwood Green - 70

2. Southall Broadway - 57

3. Ealing Broadway - 55

4. East Acton - 49

5. Northolt Mandeville and Elthorne - 44

6. Greenford Broadway - 39

7. South Acton - 34

8. Dormers Wells - 31

9. Southfield and Southall Green - 28

10. Ealing Common - 25

11. Northolt West End and Hobbayne - 24

12. Cleveland and Perivale - 22

13. Acton Central, Greenford Green and Hanger Hill - 19

14. Lady Margaret - 16

15. Walpole - 13

16. North Greenford - 12

17. Northfield - 10