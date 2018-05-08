Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A distressed mum has warned other parents about a "horrendous" playground game which left her child with excruciating second-degree burns.

Jamie Prescott posted on social media after her daughter suffered severe injuries while playing "The Deodorant Challenge", a game which is sweeping schools in the south-west.

Her young daughter may need a skin graft after taking part in the challenge, which involves spraying deodorant onto a person's bare skin for as long as possible.

In a viral social media post about her daughter Ellie, who is in Year 10, Ms Prescott wrote about how the game is "doing the rounds" in the south west.

Speaking to Somerset Live after Ellie was injured by the game, she said: "She regularly has to see a practice nurse and go to the surgery once a week.

"The incident happened on Tuesday April 18, but I did not notice anything until she came home from school on the Wednesday as it had blistered up a lot by that stage.

"As you can see from the yellow padding, it is still weeping excessively."

Although Ellie has recently moved schools, Ms Prescott she claims the game is prevalent at both.

The worried mother, who lives in Yate, near Bristol, says that her daughter had gone to the local park with some friends from her former school when she was injured.

Ms Prescott said: "She went out and met with them at Kingsgate Park for a couple of hours.

"Apparently, when they asked her to put out her arm she did it but she had no idea of the consequences and hadn't even heard of The Deodorant Challenge before that point.

"Since then other children have asked her what is wrong with her arm and when she has told them, they have then replied that they have also had it done to them and showed her their scars."

Ellie said that she got told to put her arm out, and said that "upon doing so Lynx was sprayed into [her] arm".

She said: "It seems fairly common, a lot of people have showed me their arms after doing it a while ago.

"My old school isn't doing anything to warn anyone but my new school has sent out a warning to everyone about the dangers of it happening."

Ms Prescott added: "Even if we can prevent just one more child from going through this, it will be worth it.

"I absolutely hate being in the limelight and writing public posts and having attention, but in this particular instance, this challenge really needs to be made as public as possible.

"It's just horrendous and needs stopping."