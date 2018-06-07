Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The BBC’s announcement that it is moving out of its historic music studios in Maida Vale has been greeted with dismay by politicians.

The broadcaster announced that it will be moving to a new purpose-built base on the 2012 Olympic site in Stratford, east London in 2022/23 from the Delaware Road site.

The centre will provide a new home for the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Chorus and the BBC Singers, as well as be used regularly by the BBC Concert Orchestra.

The Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) dance venue Sadler’s Wells and the London College of Fashion have also announced they will have branches there.

The BBC’s director general Tony Hall hailed the move.

He said: "We’re hugely excited about the prospect of joining the new Stratford Waterfront development. The future home of the BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus, BBC Singers and our rock and pop recording facilities is one of the most exciting cultural developments in London.

"With so many world class arts organisations on one site there will be great opportunities for partnerships and new projects - and we’re looking forward to getting involved.”

However, Maida Vale councillor Geoff Barraclough (Labour) said: "The BBC Maida Vale studios are an integral part of the nation’s musical heritage and it’s sad to see the BBC pay so little regard to our cultural history.

"English Heritage needs to consider listing the building so that any future development reflects the important role Maida Vale Studios have played in the development of classical and pop music in Britain and around the world."

The studios were built in 1909, originally for roller skating. The BBC took the site over in the 1930s and built seven music and radio drama studios.

It was the home of the John Peel Radio 1 Sessions and the BBC Radiophonic Workshop which created the iconic Dr Who theme tune.

It was no stranger to drama itself and took a direct hit in the Blitz during World War Two. BBC radio news was based there during the war.

The building has space for more than 150 musicians, a 100-strong choir and an audience of 220.

A BBC spokesman said: “It’s too early to say exactly what will happen to Maida Vale but it’s likely we shall sell it.”