A Metropolitan Police officer who messaged a child inappropriately and was found with indecent pictures of children has been sacked.

PC Andrew Coughlan, a former Roads and Transport Policing Command officer, was found guilty of gross misconduct and was dismissed without notice on Wednesday (January 10).

A hearing panel heard that, on May 19 2014, PC Coughlan contacted a 15-year-old girl online and engaged in an “inappropriate exchange of messages”.

PC Coughlan was arrested nearly a month later on March 12.

During a search of his property, five unlawful indecent images of children were found on his computer, a spokesman from Met Police said.

On Wednesday (January 10), the officer faced allegations that he breached the force's standards of professional behaviour in respect to discreditable conduct.

A hearing panel found the allegations proven.

