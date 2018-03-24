The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A disgraced police detective has been dismissed from the force after stealing copious amounts of cash from passengers at Heathrow Airport.

Former Metropolitan Police detective sergeant Michael Harrington, a financial investigator who seized unauthorised money from people travelling out of the country, was jailed after pleading guilty to 16 counts of theft of cash of around £75,000.

The 46-year-old from Staines did not attend a special case hearing to answer allegations of his conduct over breach of standards of professional behaviour.

However the chair found the allegation of discreditable conduct, duties and responsibilities and honesty and integrity proven as gross misconduct and he was dismissed without notice on Thursday (March 22).

He was sentenced earlier to four-and-a-half years behind bars at Southwark Crown Court on February 28.

But during his five years in the role, between July 2009 and July 2015, it is estimated that he stole around £75,000 from 16 victims, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

(Image: Met Police)

Assistant commissioner Helen Ball, who chaired the hearing, said: “Former DS Michael Harrington admitted stealing nearly £75,000 from sixteen innocent people.

"He was a police officer in a position of trust and he had a duty and responsibility to behave in accordance not only with our professional standards of behaviour, but of course, the law.

“It is extremely sad that his actions caused such harm to a number of the victims and indeed the reputation of the MPS.

"These actions are not representative of the vast majority of the members of the MPS who work tirelessly to keep London safe and do so with the very highest standards of professional behaviour.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.