The discovery of what was thought to be a Second World War "device" in Brentford led to the closure of a road on Tuesday (July 24).

Police were called to reports of a possible WW2 device in Layton Road at about 9.20am.

Officers from Metropolitan Police and British Transport Police (BTP) attended, along with London Fire Brigade (LFB) and London Ambulance Service (LAS), and closed the road.

A spokesman for Hounslow Police said at 9.57am: "Response Team A are dealing with an incident in Layton Road Brentford along with London Fire, LAS and BTP.

"Layton Road is currently closed so please avoid the area."

The object was later declared safe by officers at the scene, a LFB spokeswoman said.

She added: "We were called at 9.20am to reports of a possible WW2 device. The object has been declared safe by police and the incident was handed back over to police.

"Three fire engines and 15 firefighters were called to the scene and left at around 10am. Firefighters did not have to act at the scene."

National Rail said trains between Barnes Bridge and Hounslow "may be delayed or revised" while emergency services were in Layton Road. Services returned to normal at 11am.