An 80-year-old woman who was missing from her home in Kilburn has been found safe, police said.

Edith Shiells, of West Kilburn, disappeared from West Kilburn at around 1pm on Friday (January 5).

On Saturday (January 6), a spokesman from Met Police confirmed Ms Shiells has been found safe.

A spokesman for Westminster Police said: "Edith has been found safe and well, thank you all for your efforts."

Launching an appeal on Twitter on Friday (January 6), Met Police appealed for help in locating Ms Shiells.

The spokesman said: “Can you help officers find 80-year-old Edith Shiells?

"[She] has been missing from her home in West Kilburn since Friday."

