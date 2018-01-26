Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A disabled dad-of-three is stuck in a Brent Council home where he is unable to use the toilet.

Ahmed Hirfi, 38, suffers osteoarthritis in his hip and cannot sit down in the bathroom of the Brent council house he has been allocated because it is too small for his needs.

His wife Ikran Abdullahi, 29, has to drive Ahmed from their home in Conduit Way to her mother's in Wembley every day just so he can use the toilet.

The family, who have three small boys aged two, four and six, were allocated the home by Brent Council on November 13 last year.

They accepted it at the time because they feared becoming homeless if they didn't.

Speaking to getwestlondon, Ikran said: "Because my husband can't use the toilet at home I have to drive him to my mother's house in Wembley every morning before I go to work.

"His condition means he can't sit down without stretching out his right leg.

"He's 6ft 1in tall and the bathroom's far too small for him to sit in."

She added: "We accepted the property because it felt like we didn't have a choice.

"Brent Council back you into a corner because if you reject the home they offer you then they can discharge themselves of their duty to house you.

"We have three small children, if we didn't take the property we risked becoming homeless because there's no way we would have found somewhere else suitable at such short notice."

Ikran explained that she and her family had to leave their last home in South Kilburn after the building's management changed and all the tenants were told to leave.

Ikran added: "Before we moved we filled out forms for Brent Council detailing Ahmed's housing needs.

"We were told the house had been signed off by a doctor but when we saw it was unsuitable we asked for a review."

She added: "It's the review that's frustrating - it's taking so long - we were told we'd have the results on January 17 but it's now been extended because they want to send an occupational therapist over to assess my husband's needs.

"I just don't understand why this didn't happen before - it's going to be another 12 weeks until they come so I have no idea how much longer we may be stuck here for.

"My husband doesn't know what to say - what can he do? It's like he's a prisoner of his own situation."

Brent Council has been contacted for comment.

A Brent Council spokesman said: “We provided a home for Mrs Ahmed’s family, but her husband then joined the household which made the accommodation unsuitable.

“The family then accepted a move to their current home and asked for a suitability review, which found that the property is suitable.

“However, we continue to look into this case and are carrying out further assessments on the suitability of this accommodation for the family.

“If the outcome of these further assessments are that the property is unsuitable, we will offer alternative accommodation for the family.”

