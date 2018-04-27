The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Salisbury Road restaurant was totally destroyed in a blaze on Thursday night (April 26).

Diners and office workers fled to safety as flamed ripped through a restaurant at Vista Business Centre in Hounslow shortly before 11pm.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called to a fire at 50 Salisbury Road at 10.56pm.

72 firefighters tackled flames that engulfed a three-floors restaurant destroying it entirely.

Smoke from the fire entered a neighbouring 11 storey office block which had to be ventilated by LFB officers.

10 people fled the restaurant before LFB arrived and another 10 escaped the office block.

Firefighters evacuated a further eight people to safety.

There were no reports injuries in the fire.

An LFB spokesman said: "Ten fire engines and 72 firefighters and officers were called to a fire at a business centre in Salisbury Road, Hounslow.

"A restaurant of two floors and with a lower ground floor was destroyed by the fire. An adjacent office building of 11 floors was ventilated by crews due to smoke logging on multiple floors.

(Image: Kirsty Leigh Fowler)

"Ten people left the restaurant before the Brigade arrived and 10 people left the office building. Firefighters led a further eight people to safety. There were no reports of any injuries."

LFB officers had the fire under control by 12.53am on Friday (April 27) but two fire engines remained at the scene damping it down at 6.50am on Friday morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.