Developers hoping to build three tower blocks on the former perfume factory site in Acton have submitted a revised application to Ealing Council after an initial proposal was rejected last month.

Property developer Essential Living sought permission to build three blocks of flats, comprising of 390 homes, on the former Elizabeth Arden perfume factory site in Wales Farm Road.

The company proposed building blocks of 14, 16 and 25 storeys and, in an application submitted to the council, said it would develop “a high-quality public realm” with spaces for 552 bicycles.

Its initial application was rejected at a planning committee meeting on February 21, after being objected to by seven councillors, and Essential Living has now submitted a revised application.

In the latest proposal, the developer has changed 20 micro-flats included in its initial plans – the main point of opposition at the meeting - into 10 two-bed apartments.

Essential Living, which first hoped to develop 828 habitable rooms and a density of 1,690 habitable rooms per hectare, has now suggested building 380 apartments on the north of the site.

The new application is set to go before Ealing Council's planning committee on April 18.

The site, which lies within the Old Oak and Park Royal Opportunity Area, is immediately north of land which also forms part of the “Perfume Factory”, but is owned by Imperial College.

This side of the Elizabeth Arden site is subject to a separate planning application, which was supported by Ealing Council in August last year and subsequently the Mayor.

Plans for the land include demolition of all existing buildings and the development of buildings of five, seven, 10 and 11 storeys – comprising 736 student bed spaces and 85 residential flats.

